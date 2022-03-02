HONOLULU (KHON2) — Recent outages on Oahu are bolstering calls for more reliability from Hawaii’s aging power grid. New regulations in effect could mean outages hit Hawaiian Electric (HECO) financially.

Power outages are more than just an inconvenience. They’re also a factor in a complex regulatory system aimed at holding HECO accountable for keeping the lights on.

This week came a one-two punch of bad news for Oahu residents, and for HECO. First, an overnight Monday outage in Chinatown after a fire in a manhole. Around 900 lost power there.

“Our crews were working nonstop downtown,” said Shannon Tangonan, HECO’s spokesperson. “We had crews on overnight.”

Then early Tuesday, a blackout for much of east and windward Oahu, with 13,000 customers down and five public schools closed for the day.

“We had to send our crews up in helicopters, because this area is inaccessible by vehicle, Tangonan said. “So they were up there working feverishly to get East Oahu back up.”

Outages affecting thousands at a time are common on all the islands. Any outage, especially when the frequency and affected customer tally mount, irks HECO’s main regulator — the state Public Utilities Commission (PUC).

“The commission is very concerned with recent outages,” the PUC told KHON2 in a statement.

“The recent issues only highlight concerns that our office has raised,” said Dean Nishina, executive director of the state’s Division of Consumer Advocacy. “HECO probably wants to avoid reliability events just as much as customers but if these reliability issues continue to persist or get worse, even further actions are needed.”

Nishin said that could be things such as:

More metrics beyond the annual averages for transmission and distribution outages

Looking at trends such as whether problems are happening more often in certain areas or from certain causes

What Nishina calls “appropriate consequences” related to reliability issues.

Currently consequences boil down to an extensive matrix of things like interruption frequency, or duration, even momentary blips, and HECO’s emergency response times.

“When you get to moments like this when you know you’re out of power for an extended time, I think people think that ‘Oh, you know, Hawaiian Electric, can’t keep the lights on,’ but 99.98% of the time the lights are on,” Tangonan said.

“HECO is subject to financial penalties,” the PUC explained. “The impacts of these recent outages may be counted against their reliability performance metrics.”

It’s all part of a performance framework with a declining tolerance for mistakes. It went into effect in July 2021 and performance is calculated annually, so the PUC says no penalties have been issued yet.

“The commission continues to evaluate new metrics intended to better track and prevent outages,” the PUC said.

“We are working on long-term plans for building resilience to our grid,” Tangonan said. “We’re definitely always looking at ways to improve our system, but these improvements also cost a lot of money.”

How much of that cost lands on your power bill instead of from HECO’s check

book is up to the PUC to balance out.

About the Performance-Based Regulation (PBR) framework

PBR into effect at HECO July 2021. Performance is calculated annually.

The targets and penalties are in page 8 of the Decision and Order No. 37787 in Docket 2018-0088.

HECO’s reliability reporting: https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/about-us/key-performance-metrics/service-reliability

HECO’s monthly Adequacy of Supply Reports: https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/about-us/key-performance-metrics/renewable-energy/rswg-monthly-reports

HECO’s annual Adequacy of Supply Reports: https://puc.hawaii.gov/reports/energy-reports/adequacy-of-supply/

Full statement from the Public Utilities Commission:

“The Commission is very concerned with recent outages and will be conducting follow up to determine the causes. HECO is subject to financial penalties if they do not meet annual reliability targets. The impacts of these recent outages may be counted against their reliability performance metrics. The Commission continues to evaluate new metrics intended to better track and prevent outages, and will closely monitor HECO’s performance to ensure the reliability of electricity supplied to customers.”

Full statement from Dean Nishina, executive director of the state’s Division of Consumer Advocacy:

“The recent issues only highlight concerns that our office has raised in the past regarding the need to address service reliability and the need to improve on monitoring service reliability metrics and efforts regardless of whether the root cause may be generation, transmission, or distribution related. We have been encouraging more attention to this matter in a number of different proceedings before the Public Utilities Commission and the Commission has agreed with the need for that focus.

While we recognize that there may be unforeseen events that may cause reliability issues, other reliability events can be mitigated by maintenance and planning. It should be acknowledged that HECO probably wants to avoid reliability events just as much as customers but if these reliability issues continue to persist or get worse, even further actions are needed to evaluate what can be improved to address these reliability events and to maintain this very important utility service.

There are existing reliability metrics but we have been encouraging that these metrics should be expanded so that we are looking beyond just annual system averages for transmission and distribution outages. We also need to be looking at outage events to determine whether there are communities that may be experiencing more outages than the urban areas and getting more information on what is causing those outages. We have also recommended that there should be appropriate consequences related to reliability issues. These types of recommendations have been offered most recently in the ongoing performance based regulatory framework.

We hope that, consistent with some of our recommendations, there will be increased reporting, which should require HECO to focus more on reliability issues, both at the system average level as well as at more granular levels. In addition, we hope that there will be further consideration of some of our recommendations as it relates to consequences after reliability events.”