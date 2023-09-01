HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four West Maui public schools closed. Students in limbo. Parents pushing for answers and access to education. That’s not just today, but also back in 2018 following destructive brushfires. Always Investigating asks why more wasn’t done with lessons learned 5 years ago.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The year 2018 stretched the limits of disaster response for the state, including the public school system. That April, a rain bomb on Kauai wrecked 500 homes, rendering roads and highways impassable cutting off north shore students.

Just one month later, in May 2018, the Kilauea volcanic eruption damaged or destroyed thousands of structures in its path, burying Puna subdivisions and displacing families and kids.

Then, come August 2018, Hurricane Lane was a near miss for the storm bands, but its winds fueled wildfires across West Maui. Four Lahaina-area schools were shuttered for about a week due to the storm and fires, the same four closed after the Aug. 8, 2023, blaze five years later.

The toll on children socially and emotionally is immense, and gaps widen in everything from academics to food access to equity and engagement with learning.

“Anytime you keep a kid out of school, you’re adding an exponent to that, that gap, right?” said Ray L’Heureux, co-founder of the policy and advocacy group Education Institute of Hawaii, and a former Hawaii Department of Education assistant superintendent school facilities and support services.

“And in this case, it’s not just missing school,” L’Heureux said. “This is the school’s been guillotined out of their lives, and you have to put that back in because the longer you wait to get that started, the harder it’s going to be.”

So what’s taking so long, especially with the precursor disaster five years ago?

September 2018 Board of Education minutes cited then-Superintendent Christina Kishimoto as saying this as an after-action review of the Hurricane Lane-driven fire closure: the department was “maximizing the time that students are in schools in stable environments with supportive teachers and principals” and “has been debriefing on what it learned regarding how it manages emergency situations and continues to update its emergency plans.”

What happened after that?

“The fact that we’re here today with no plan that gets dusted off, and ‘okay, let’s see what we need to do’ tells me there was no plan,” L’Heureux said, “or in the shift of leadership over time, it falls through the cracks.”

Always Investigating asked the DOE, was there a plan and why wasn’t it executed? We’re waiting to hear back.

Meanwhile Superintendent Keith Hayashi said this at Wednesday’s Maui community meetings in response to an audience member: “The question deals with why weren’t things done sooner? You know if we could go back and do it again, we would make perhaps different decisions and so I apologize for that.”

It took the D.O.E. three days after the most recent fires to tell parents go enroll somewhere else, and another 12 days to assign specific schools in other parts of the island when still thousands hadn’t shown back up. Community meetings weren’t held until 22 days after the fire. The days are adding up for how long until parents’ demands are satisfied for school options to be made available in West Maui for children of West Maui.

“You want to start building that community back, get the school going,” L’Heureux said, “and people will gravitate to it.”

There’s precedent from that disaster-ridden year of 2018 to fall back on for delivering public education in the community when campuses have to close. On Kauai, the D.O.E. set up school at the Hanalei Colony Resort. On the Big Island, a Boys and Girls Club became a school site for hundreds displaced by lava from accessing a Pahoa campus. Sacred Hearts, a Catholic private school in Lahaina, closed in the 2018 fires and destroyed this year — has already set up a satellite school in Kapalua.

Public school students and parents in Lahaina are asking why this can’t be done today in West Maui?

“(Have) classes using the conference rooms and large ballrooms but most importantly it keeps Lahaina students together,” a student suggested, at one of the Maui community meetings.

“We’re here at Citizen Church and they’ve opened up their huge tent this was safe enough of a place for us,” a parent suggested. “We can easily do something like this for our children.”

“A very, very relevant, good use, and probably well intentioned use of any aid money that comes in it’s getting kids into school,” L’Heureux said. “If that means you’ve got to buy a ballroom buy the damn ballroom. What the heck are we doing? I mean, pitch a damn tent, in other words, get the process started.”

The superintendent told KHON2 this week:

“We’ll continue to look for options to explore and pursue all of the leads that we have to be able to see what we can do to support that.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“We did have some members give us information of their contacts, so we’re following up,” Hayashi said. “We’re looking at after fall break, if everything goes according to plan and positive, in terms of returning back safely to our school campuses.”