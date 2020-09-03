New Hawaii DOH contact tracing head takes leave

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health introduced Dr. Emily Roberson in August as the new Disease Investigation Branch Chief to take over contact tracing, but now she is on leave.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

We’re told that frustration led to Dr. Roberson to stepping aside until the chain of command can be figured out.

This comes just after the announcement made on Monday that DOH Director Dr. Bruce Anderson will be retiring in the middle of September. Dr. Libby Char will take over as interim director.

The Department of Health told KHON2 that Deputy Director Danette Wong Tomiyasu will oversee contact tracing while Dr. Roberson is on leave.

Health officials revealed that they’re now up to 212 contact tracers statewide.

This post will be updated.

Latest Stories on KHON2