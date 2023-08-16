HONOLULU (KHON2) — A timeline of eyewitness accounts and official alerts show just how chaotic things got on Maui, on what was predicted to be a red flag fire-risk day Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Always Investigating dissects what happened and when — documenting the timeline through official alerts and eyewitness accounts.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency knew last week could get dangerous fast. On Monday, Aug. 7, MEMA issued warnings to its CivicAlert subscribers, and followers on social media, about extreme high wind conditions ahead that could topple power poles and lines.

The National Weather Service and KHON2 News had also put out red flag warnings in statewide weather broadcasts ahead of that.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, the worst predictions started to manifest.

At 3:45 a.m., upcountry fire evacuations set in, first on Aulii Drive and then Hanamu Road.

At 6:22 a.m. power poles started to topple in high winds in Lahaina, closing Honoapiilani Highway near Front Street. This won’t be the first road blocked by toppled poles and lines.

And then — the Lahaina spark. At 6:40 a.m., eyewitness Shane Treu near Lahainaluna went live on Facebook near Kelawea when he saw the first flickers of the Lahaina fire.

“Hey, heads up the line is live on the ground right there,” Treu warned.

He told the news it lit up in an instant.

“Soon as I hear the pop, all I heard is like electrical zzzt going on the ground…. and it landed in a bigger pile of dry grass and that just ignited,” he explained.

At 6:40 a.m. evacuations start near Lahaina Intermediate School.

Then 7:03 a.m. a road closure near there for a fire, and at 8:19 a.m. Honoapiilani Highway closed near Aholo due to more downed poles.

A sigh of relief when just before 10 a.m. the county declares the Lahaina fire “100% contained,” reopening Lahainaluna Road afternoon.

“We thought was all contained, and then from there just went ahead about our day thinking that it was all done,” Treu said.

But the trouble wasn’t over. Around 2 p.m. another road closure, Honoapiilani near Lahainaluna.

Then upcountry turns for the worse. At 3:20 p.m., Piiholo and Olinda are under evacuation, with another road closure at 3:25 p.m. on Haleakala Highway.

Meanwhile back in Lahaina winds whipped into a frenzy. Another road closed at 3:38 p.m., Lahianaluna near Honoapiilani and the bypass.

MEMA sent alerts again: 3:39 p.m. high wind, 3:40 p.m. red flag conditions, just as the upcountry blaze spreads.

At 3:50 p.m. Kulalani upcountry is evacuated on county alerts and by the first statewide Emergency Alert System broadcast at 4:04 p.m. That’s where emergency officials automatically take over the airwaves to announce an urgent message.

Shortly after that, another statewide EAS at 4:16 p.m. announced an evacuation of Lahaina’s Kelawea area — right near where the first sparks flew.

“The winds just continued to just smoke the whole day and I guess that’s what just fueled the restarting,” Treu said.

“The battalion chief that was in the Emergency Operations Center [said] that their crews were being overrun,” said Herman Andaya from MEMA. “So at that point we sent out the evacuation notices.”

At 4:45 p.m. the county on social media told west side residents to shelter in place.

But again, in what seemed to be a pause in the threat, at 5:20 p.m. the county announces on social media that access in and out of Lahaina is reopened.

Yet just eighteen minutes later, at 5:38 p.m., witness video shows Lahaina ablaze near Paunau and at 5:54 p.m. near Front Street.

Winds were pushing the fire with the force and speed of a blowtorch, witnesses and fire experts explain. Despite a full day of warnings across the island on multiple platforms, officials were out of time and out of options, they were willing to use.

Both the county and state websites stated, “The all-hazard siren system can be used for a variety of both natural and human-caused events; including tsunamis, hurricanes, …(and) wildfires.”

But Andaya defends MEMA’s choice not to use the sirens in their fire alerts.

“Had we sounded the siren that night, we are afraid people would had gone mauka and if that was the case then they would have gone to the fire,” Andaya said. “That is the reason why our protocol is to use WEA (wireless emergency alerts) and EAS. By the way, I should also note there are no sirens mauka or mountainside where the fire was spreading down.”

Before dusk, Lahaina’s Front Street is engulfed. People in desperation flee into the ocean, with roads blocked by poles and wires toppled throughout the day, penning so many in the impact zone.