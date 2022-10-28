WAILUKU, Hawai’i (KHON2) — The state’s largest union says it won a dispute with Maui County over temporary hazard pay, and it could have major implications statewide, as Always Investigating first reported.

HGEA says the arbitration decision announced Friday means more than 1,300 county workers will be entitled to up to a 25 per cent pay bump for working during two-years under COVID emergency orders, March 4, 2020 to March 25, 2022.

“This award validates our belief that what our government workforce did during the COVID-19 global pandemic was truly extraordinary,” said HGEA Executive Director Randy Perreira.

“This is a precedent setting award,” Perreira added, since HGEA and other unions are still in various stages of grievance and arbitration with other counties and state agencies.

“We look forward to resolving similar grievances with other jurisdictions so that our members can move forward and focus on serving our community,” said Perreira.

The award could set the tone for state and county workers on other islands, most of whom have yet to receive any COVID hazard pay.