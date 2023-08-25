HONOLULU (KHON2) — We now know why firefighters ran out of water late into the Lahaina blaze, and it wasn’t a lack of supply or electricity for pumps.

The head of Maui County’s water department tells KHON2 the fire was so ferocious it tore through hundreds if not thousands of service connections as homes and buildings throughout Lahaina burned, leaving water pouring out of the system but not pushing through fire hydrants.

As fire closed in on all sides of Maui Fire Department units Tuesday, Aug. 8, the taps appeared to run dry in many areas when firefighters hooked up hoses.

“Water is our lifeline for fighting fire, and we had normal water supplies for a portion of the fire,” said Maui Fire Department Chief Brad Ventura. “And we’re still gathering intel from the field as to at what point in the day the water wasn’t available to us.”

Always Investigating wanted to know why the system was compromised and got answers from John Stufflebean, the director of the Maui County Department of Water Supply.

“The fire was so intense, and it burned through the service connections in our water system, which basically opened up the pipes in many, many houses and businesses Lahaina and the water essentially leaked out of the system. And that’s what caused it to the best of our knowledge, the pressure decrease.”

The municipal system for that area consists of wells plus two plants that treat surface water from streams and ditches. Stufflebean says water never ran out.

“There was, at all times, there was water source going into the system at the top,” he said.

KHON2 asked: Was the loss of electricity a compromise to their system?

“We don’t know the full answer to that. But we do know that some of those wells, of course, did not have power,” he said. “But we don’t think that was the most significant factor.”

The two treatment plants and two of the wells — called the Napili wells — had functioning generators. Seven more wells didn’t have that backup.

“So we have we have corrected that by getting additional generators,” he said. “We are going to be having generators at all of our wells going forward. They’re in place now. We got (from) the government from the Corps of Engineers for most of our sites. And so we’ll be using those on a temporary basis until we get permanent ones. We will install that and that will take the place of the ones that are there temporarily.”

KHON2 asked do all areas of Maui today have enough water to fight fires through the rest of the high-risk season?

“The water system is not really designed or capable of handling a major wildfire or major wildfires, and they found this everywhere, they’ve had major wildfires quickly overwhelm any municipal water system,” Stufflebean said. “But we’re back to where we would normally be to be able to fight fires, the typical fire that the systems are designed for, but a major wildfire would still present problems really everywhere.”

As for ample water for Maui going forward, the county had just put in its latest water use permit applications to the state water commission just two days before the fires, totaling allocations of 5.8 million gallons per day.