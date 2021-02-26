Hawaii elementary students could be back on public school campuses after spring break

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All public elementary schools could reopen to in-person learning after spring break. That is the latest word from the Department of Education (DOE) about getting kids back in the classroom.

Always Investigating and reveals details about a possible fourth-quarter comeback.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Momentum is building for public school elementary students to get back on campus full time in just under a month. The DOE up to Friday, Feb. 26, has said most kids are either getting blended or on-site learning already, but KHON2 found out just how few are learning in-person full time.

All elementary schools could open for daily in-person learning during the fourth quarter which begins Monday, March 22, under a draft plan the superintendent will present to the Board of Education (BOE) on Thursday, March 4. The plan allows for resumption on-campus of most or some elementary classes — if not all — should COVID-19 conditions take a turn for the worse.

“This would allow our youngest learners the opportunity to have some in-person time back in the classroom this academic year,” DOE superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto said in a statement.

State and federal leaders also learned more about the proposal.

“This reopening would require the coordination of at all different levels within each school,” said Rep. Scott Saiki, speaker of the state House of Representatives. “It would really be important for the principals, teachers and staff to be to be prepared.”

KHON2 asked Saiki, what is needed for middle and high schools to have more days on campus after spring break?

“It would be ideal if the Department of Education could open up middle, and high schools as well,” Saiki said, “But there are so many details, there’s so much coordination involved with opening a campus, so it’s appropriate at this point to focus in on the elementary schools.”

According to the draft presentation on the BOE agenda, the goal for secondary schools after spring break is that “All schools will work toward returning more students to campus daily.”

The Hawaii State Teachers Association (HSTA) President Corey Rosenlee told KHON2 in a statement: “HSTA is committed to making sure more students can return to face-to-face learning at our schools safely. HSTA’s Board of Directors meets Saturday to discuss the important factors needed to ensure safety for teachers, staff, and students. HSTA wants to honor our internal democratic process and wishes to hear from its teacher leaders across the state about their concerns before making further public comments.”

Being fully on campus is a privilege a select few have gotten since schools closed nearly a year ago. The DOE has been touting that nearly 75% of kids are back to learning in a blended or in-person setting, but Always Investigating asked for a more detailed breakdown and found out just 7.5% of students are fully in-person on campus — just 12,000 out of more than 162,000 students not including charter schools.

Another 66.5% of kids are “blended,” meaning online most of the time plus parts of some days on campus. Parents of the remaining 26% opted for online-only for the whole school year.

Most of the 7.5% of students back on campus for in-person learning are in the elementary age group. Just 5% of secondary students and 2% of high school students have access currently to fully in-person learning.

KHON2 also learned that just 30% of elementary schools have restarted their A-Plus programs for afterschool care. That is 54 out of 178 schools that used to have A-Plus programs pre-pandemic. The DOE ran 33 of those sites and vendors ran 145 of them before COVID-19.

A DOE spokesperson said, A-Plus “programs reopen based on principal approval.”

Always Investigating has been tracking Hawaii’s response to updated CDC school-reopening guidelines that showed all Hawaii’s counties were in the lowest-risk category and could safely reopen. The differences between Hawaii’s re-opening matrix and the CDC are still being worked out.

“We have a convening of our school health advisory committee next week to go over the CDC guidance recently released alongside the HDOH guidance and see what updates are in order,” Hawaii State Acting Epidemiologist Kemble told KHON2 today. “That’s being worked on.”

In a letter dated Friday, Feb. 26, Kemble told federal and state leadership that “DOH supports the Department of Education in returning to in-person learning as soon as possible.”

“Everybody recognizes the need to reopen schools,” Saiki said. “Reopening the schools will help students and parents, and it’s appropriate at this point because of the low case levels in Hawaii, and also with the increased number of vaccinations that are occurring. I think everybody wants to make this happen.”