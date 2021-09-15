Hawaii DOH details list of schools signed up for federal COVID testing program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) released a list of schools that signed up for a federal COVID-19 test program on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The list was given to KHON2 in response to Always Investigating’s questions about which schools were actively screening on campuses.

Dr. Sarah Kemble told lawmakers on Wednesday that 161 public schools were registered but only 59 were conducting testing.

The DOH gave the following explanation of the list:

“Attached list of public schools that have registered to participate in Operation Expanded Testing. Every school listed has registered. The schools that have already begun testing are identified with a “yes” in the “testing” column. Some schools are used as hub testing sites for testing of people from other nearby schools.“

There is also a separate State-funded screening program that Dr. Kemble said 100 schools have signed up for as of Sept. 15. The DOH has not yet made the list of schools participating in the State screening program available.