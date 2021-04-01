Federal crackdowns on Honolulu County corruption point to importance of ethics system

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several recent indictments prove the City and County of Honolulu is in the sights of federal investigators.

Corruption cases across departments have Always Investigating asking, what can be done to stop the wrongdoing?

From bolstering watchdog agency resources and independence to toughening penalties, many ideas are in the works to crack down on people who try to cheat on the public dime.

The parade of federal cases involving public officials hit Honolulu twice since Friday, March 26, with indictments involving Department of Planning and Permitting bribery, and a guilty plea related to impropriety under a city CARES Act program administrator.

Investigations of public corruption in recent years has spanned from the Prosecutors Office to the Honolulu Police Department, not to mention if anything will come of target letters to former Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro and Corporation Counsel Donna Leong. Federal subpoenas have also been slapped on the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit (HART).

“Violent crimes are what we had problems with earlier. But now, it’s basically public corruption, and it’s ongoing, and I don’t ever recall it being this constant and unending,” said Peter Carlisle, Honolulu’s former prosecutor and former mayor.

He later represented former ethics director Chuck Totto when Totto resigned under pressure after taking on the Kealohas and other high-powered city officials.

“You’ve got a good police chief, you’ve got a bunch of people who are doing ethics work,” Carlisle said, “and if they’re not getting the appropriate mechanisms to be able to use those things, then we’re going to have a problem constantly.”

City Council chairman Tommy Waters says lawmakers are trying to direct more resources to watchdogs like the Honolulu Ethics Commission, which finally has more budget autonomy and is hiring several more positions.

“I also would love to see a whistleblower hotline within the Ethics Commission,” Waters said. “I believe the city currently has that, but it’s within the department of budget and fiscal services.”

The Hawaii State Ethics Commission gets more than 100 complaints every year on its anti-fraud hotline, (808)-587-0000.

“We’ll get an inquiry, and it might be about city officials, it could be about federal officials, we’ll pass it along to the relevant authorities,” said Hawaii State Ethics Commission executive director Dan Gluck.

The groundwork laid by county ethics staff after tips from co-workers or citizens who saw something not quite right has helped lead to federal charges.

“I know sometimes people think, oh, this is just the way it’s always been and nothing’s ever going to change, and sometimes people feel frustrated,” Gluck said. “But honestly if you think that there is something wrong, if you think that a government official has done something that they shouldn’t or asked for a favor that they shouldn’t, please contact us, the city ethics commission, the attorney general’s office.”

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm tells Always Investigating: “My administration stands ready to prosecute public corruption cases. If Honolulu residents are aware of corruption in our public institutions, we invite them to contact us with information. We will work with the Honolulu Police Department to investigate these crimes and prosecute if there is evidence to prove them beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Lawmakers want to beef up watchdog rolls in government itself.

“The feds have that, it’s called an inspector general,” Waters said. “Perhaps we should create that within our ethics division where you have inspectors who can get in there and ask the tough questions.”

There are also loopholes for hiring.

Hanalei Aipoalani got hired on for another city job after he was federally charged — but before his guilty plea — for embezzlement from a media nonprofit and agreeing to accept a bribe while serving as a city CARES Act grant program administrator.

“I’m so ashamed to report to you that the council actually hired him, we hired him,” Waters said.

Aipoalani was terminated a couple weeks later when the council found out about the charges.

“I re-looked at the application, it does require applicants to put down if they’ve been convicted of a crime,” Waters said. “However, it specifically excludes arrests or investigations, so I’d like to see if maybe we can change that application process to include that.”

Waters says penalties at the local level should also be more severe so it does not always have to take federal authorities swooping in to make the time fit the crime.

“There’s no reason why there shouldn’t be mandatory jail for public corruption,” Waters said, “and then let the employees know that if you do this, you will go to jail.”

Waters said, he would also like the County to support a change in state law to lose your pension if convicted of a felony. Bills to do that usually die every year at the Capitol, but measures to take just half a pension away are still alive this session in HB670 and SB912.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi told Always Investigating: “We condemn the actions of any employee of the city who violates the law and breaches the public’s trust. The public has a right to expect that public servants entrusted with the oversight of public funds conduct themselves ethically and within the bounds of law at all times. There are no exceptions. Our administration is committed to honesty, transparency and accountability in serving the public.”