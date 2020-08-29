COVID-positive rate 1 in 10 in testing, 1 in 4 in flu surveillance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — About 1 in 10 people getting swabbed for COVID are coming up positive these days. An even higher rate of people who think they have the flu are finding out they have COVID instead. Always Investigating deciphers what these positivity rates mean.

We’re used to seeing the daily results from COVID tests, but there has been another set of data all along that doesn’t usually get much attention: the state’s weekly flu surveillance, which also catches COVID cases. Always Investigating has watched the weekly numbers for months, and the latest surge in positive cases are astounding.

Every year starting in October and running through to the next September, departments of health nationwide track the flu. Hawaii reports its data on what’s called the “Influenza/Respiratory Disease Surveillance Report.” It’s a weekly digest of how many people came down with flu-like illnesses, got tested for flu, and how many died.

With COVID, which mimics flu in some of the symptoms, health officials started checking out whether patients who were negative for flu had COVID instead.

“People get fever and body aches with the flu, and headache,” Lieutenant Governor Dr. Josh Green, also a physician, explained. “People get fever and body aches and headache with COVID.”

The flu surveillance has found 114 COVID cases among the flu negatives since the spring.

The rate of COVID positives in this data has been steadily climbing just as the positivity rate in regular COVID tests has. But the rate of COVID positives among the flu surveillance batch shot up to double-digits for four weeks in a row, and the reports lag a week or more at a time, so the high positivity seen there goes back into July.

The COVID positivity rate in the flu data is coming it in at about 1 in 4 patients at this point.

“That means that a lot of people who are having symptoms whatsoever are COVID-positive, and so our symptomatic rates for positives is quite high,” Green said.

The positivity rate is also high in the COVID-specific test numbers the Hawaii Department of Health puts out each day. Friday’s rate was about 9.6 percent (265 positives out of 2,757 tests). Thursday, Aug. 27, hit 12.3 percent positivity, an all-time peak in that rate for the daily COVID-specific tests.

“I do think the number will come down not just because of the lockdown, but because we are going to have a large denominator, we’re going to have a lot of tests next week,” Green said. “It’s a lot of asymptomatic people who are going to the surge testing.”

The Department of Health’s dashboard shows the positivity rate as a seven-day average, so right now it’s reflecting 6.2 percent.

“They were very low for a long time, down around 1.3 percent of many weeks, that was our steady baseline,” Green said. “Vow their weekly averages have been in the seven percent range, and next week is going to be worse because of these past few days.”

Source: Hawaii DOH Influenza/Respiratory Disease Surveillance Report

Source: Hawaii Department of Health

COVID positivity rates are also important to watch on behalf of our most vulnerable population.

The federal Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) now requires, rather than recommending, that all nursing homes in states with a five-percent-positivity-rate-or-greater test all nursing home staff each week. Hawaii has sat squarely above the five percent threshold most of August. The Healthcare Association of Hawaii told KHON2 recently that Hawaii’s long-term care providers are still trying to figure out how or whether they need to do the weekly testing.

“One thing we’re going to do with the surge testing is we’ve asked the team to also go to the long-term care facilities and to do some of that testing, right now that’s paid for so that’s excellent,” Green said. “The Healthcare Association of Hawaii is also giving us the language for the governor so we can ask again for the feds to cover that cost.”

COVID and flu monitoring overlap in more ways than just the shared symptoms and the weekly surveillance report. The next flu season is about to get underway, even though the peak doesn’t usually hit until January, February and even March.

“Get a flu shot this year,” Green said. “I would love to see us hit 80 percent and prevent a lot more flu.”

Green said usually 40 percent of people in Hawaii get an annual flu vaccine. He says about 1 out of every 1,500 people who catch the flu die from it.

So far in the flu mortality report, more than 640 people in Hawaii have died from pneumonia and influenza related causes (P&I in the report) since last October, out of about 100,000 doctor visits for influenza-like illnesses.

“If we allowed ourselves to have 100,000 cases of COVID, if that were to happen, we could have 10,000 fatalities. And the reason we have so many fatalities is they need a ventilator and need a hospital and we wouldn’t have the hospital space,” Green said. “We projected originally that if we let COVID run over the entire state of Hawaii we’d have 4,479 deaths. That’s a big difference. I’m not making light of the lives lost from flue or certainly COVID but they really are apples and oranges.”

