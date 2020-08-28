Auditor slams Health Dept, alleging evasion over contact tracing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A scathing report by the Hawaii State Auditor says the Health Department was unresponsive and uncooperative when the auditor tried to review the COVID contact tracing process. The Health Department calls the auditor’s claims untrue and says they asked for more time for interviews.

The auditor pieced together a timeline of often contradictory levels of contact tracer staffing, from press conferences, news reports and Capitol briefings. The auditor says the math also didn’t add up on how many people needed a place to quarantine or isolate, or how many of such units were available.

The CDC recommends transparent data on contact training staff levels and patient outcomes, but the auditor said Hawaii provides minimal data.

More information can be accessed on the Auditor’s website.

The state Department of Health responded to KHON2’s request for response with this statement:

“The Hawaii Department of Health recognizes that transparency and accountability are critical for sustaining trust and confidence in our actions. We agree with the auditor that the public deserves accurate and honest communication, especially during times of crisis.

The auditor’s claim about the Department’s lack of cooperation is untrue. The Department did not deny him access to its employees. To the contrary, the Department’s employees attempted to accommodate the auditor’s very short time frame for interviews, despite the fact these employees are balancing a number of requests on top of their pandemic response duties. Although we could not immediately schedule interviews according to the auditor’s time frame, we only asked for them to be rescheduled. We were therefore surprised to see the report issued yesterday.

Specifically, Disease Investigation Branch Chief Dr. Emily Roberson asked for the auditor’s consideration on timing the interview because of a workplace crisis that required her immediate attention. Deputy Director Danette Wong Tomiyasu asked for similar consideration because she suffered an unexpected personal family emergency. In both circumstances, the auditor was made aware of the circumstances and the expectation was that these would be rescheduled prior to completion of the report. Moreover, once Deputy Director Tomiyasu became unavailable, the auditor instead interviewed Health Director Bruce Anderson, who devoted two hours to the auditor.

The auditor’s interview requests came just as the pandemic began to stretch the Department beyond the limits of its human resources. Prior to this, the Department readily provided information at numerous Senate Covid Committee and other legislative meetings, during presentations with partner agencies, and at informational sessions with community groups. The Department engaged in these sessions even as its employees were engaged at the forefront of a 24/7 response. The auditor’s own the report documents this timeline.

We continue to work on increasing the information available to the public during this pandemic, including data collected on cases and how the Department sees the virus spreading. We recently enhanced the data charts and tables available on our website and plan to post additional metrics and information in the coming days. We are committed to increasing these resources and will continue to do more.”

Latest Stories on KHON2