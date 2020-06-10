Skip to content
Always Investigating
Neighbor islands add 7,506 ballots to third wave of primary results
Mayor runoff unchanged in 3rd Honolulu tally; Oahu snags top spot for turnout
COVID survivor warns of gaps in exposure, prevention and plasma treatment
Video
A look at many options to cast a 2020 vote, and how it’s counted
Video
Hawaii among nation’s worst for COVID racial disparity
Video
Inspectors and license penalties may be added to enforce COVID rules at bars
Video
Complaints rise about COVID risks at work
Video
Outreach critical for runaway youth; tracking varies by county
Video
Lawmakers pare back quarantine-powers bill after public concern
Video
PUA fraud in Hawaii up to $92 mil in claims, 6,000 victims so far
Video
Bill expands state powers on quarantine and health emergencies
Video
Video game getting $190,000 in Honolulu rail money
Video
Sex trafficking and drug dangers lurk for missing and runaway youth
Video
Lawsuit challenges Hawaii’s continuous COVID restrictions
Video
Unemployment office in limbo along with thousands of filers
Video
Local News
HPD COVID-19 hotline gets nearly 400 reports on first day
State launches Buy Hawaii website to promote local products
Queen’s Medical Center implements no visitor policy
University of Hawaii reducing ‘unnecessary presence’ on campuses
Queen Emma Ballet hosts creative virtual dance performance
Washington-DC
Back to school: Lawmakers debate safest options for students, teachers as schools prepare to reopen
Video
Pres. Trump pulled from White House briefing by Secret Service, says ‘suspect’ was shot outside
Trump’s unemployment benefit orders ‘are complete mess’
Video
Who will Biden pick? Democratic lawmakers weigh in on possible VP picks
Video
Trump administration announces federal prison count is lowest in nearly 20 years
Video
Live News
HPD COVID-19 hotline gets nearly 400 reports on first day
3 new deaths reported, with 140 new cases of COVID-19
WATCH: Mayor Caldwell announces closure of Honolulu Hale due to recent cluster
Video
University of Hawaii reducing ‘unnecessary presence’ on campuses