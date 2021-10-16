Tiny Floats Parade

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Experts said the dry weather will continue for a couple more months followed by wetter than normal conditions through April. This phenomenon has raised concerns for Hawaii farmers who said consumers may also be in for a rough ride.

Farmers said most of the crops they grow can withstand a moderate amount of up to six inches of rain within a 24-hour period. But they worry about the months ahead when forecasters said conditions will be wetter than normal.