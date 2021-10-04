October is Honolulu Pride Month: Here’s how you can celebrate

HONOLULU (KHON) — Honolulu Pride Month is in full swing with live and virtual events taking place all month long.

“Typically, Pride is in June nationally but for Hawaii our Pride is special because we like to be a little different, so it’s in October for us,” said Ian Tapu with Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Tapu said their mission and vision are to support and find ways to elevate LGBT organizations and LGBT people across the state of Hawaii.

“Because we are based in Hawaii, we are a Hawaii organization,” said Tapu. “We have to acknowledge the people and the history that comes with this island and this state and recognizing the realities of what those individuals face every day.”

Many organizations will be contributing to Pride events this month like the Arts at Marks Garage located in downtown Honolulu.

For the month of October the art museum will be showcasing Arts of Pride, a LGBT+ Experience.

Sami L.A. Akuna is part of the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation and said these events are important to have.

Akuna said for many, this is their time to celebrate the many stories LGBT+ people have here in Hawaii.

“I will always first identify as Kanaka Maoli and there is kind of understanding of Pride in the western lenses where it is a celebration of just kind of the obstacles that the LGBTQI community are constantly facing and fighting,” said Akuna.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

Although the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation can not hold their large parade this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, members said they will compensate with many informative virtual events, which can be seen in the schedule above.