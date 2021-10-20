Hawaii Diversity Forum – United not Divided

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The murder of former Hawaii woman Maya Millete sheds light on how serious domestic violence can get. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and there are several ways to identify abuse and to get help.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than one in three women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. In Hawaii, police reported a 16% increase in domestic violence calls within the last year.