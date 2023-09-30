HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 75th Aloha Festivals Floral Parade made its way through Waikiki Saturday morning.





















The 2023 Aloha Festivals Floral Parade makes its way through Waikiki on Sept. 30, 2023.

Brook Lee and Kamaka Pili hosted the live broadcast, which aired on KHII. The rebroadcast will air on KHON2 at 8 p.m.

This year’s theme was Piliʻāina – Kinship with the Land.

In the Hawaiian language, “pili” signifies a personal connection or a close relationship with someone or something, while “hoapili” translates to a close or dear friend. The theme, “Piliʻāina,” emphasizes the importance of nurturing and paying attention to our relationships, not only with each other but also with the land that sustains us.

Aloha Festivals was first held in 1946 as Aloha Week, and over the past seven decades has

become a celebration of Hawaiian culture, integrating the traditions and cultures of the Islands

through music, dance, cuisine and art.