A rider representing the Big Island is seen in the Annual Floral Parade. (Courtesy Aloha Festivals)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The longest running cultural festival in Hawaii begins Saturday, with the Royal Investiture and Opening Ceremony.

The Aloha Festivals, in existence since 1946, is a celebration of Hawaii and its cultural traditions.

“Aloha Festivals will celebrate the integral relationship that all people have with the land with its 2023 theme Piliʻāina – to have kinship with the land. Pili means to have a personal connection to or close relationship with someone or something, and this theme encourages people to reconnect with their natural surroundings in both old and new ways.”

The festivals kick off at 4 p.m. with the Royal Investiture at the Coconut Grove at the Royal Hawaiian.

“In a stately ceremony that honors Hawaiʻi’s aliʻi (ruling chiefs), this year’s Aloha Festivals Royal Court will don regalia worn only by aliʻi of the highest rank.”

The Opening Ceremony follows at the Royal Hawaiian Center and will feature hula and mele.

A crowd favorite, the Waikīkī Ho‘olaule‘a, takes over Kalākaua Avenue on Sept. 23, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. In its 69th year, the block party features booths of Hawaiian cuisine, crafts and culture. There are also multiple stages of entertainment.

Exclusive merchandise, by Hawaii’s Finest, can be purchased at the Waikīkī Ho‘olaule‘a and on their website. Ribbons are also available on the Aloha Festivals website.

The festival is capped off with its signature 75th Annual Floral Parade which sees floats, fresh flowers and pāʻū riders process from Ala Moana Park through Kalākaua Avenue to Kapi‘olani Park. The fun begins at 9 a.m. on Sept. 30.

The Floral Parade will stream live on KHON2.com.