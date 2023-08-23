HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?

Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi and our history if you did?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.

This week, we learn about the colors for each island.

In the ahupuaʻa of Paeahu, which lies in the moku of Kula on the island of Maui, stands a roadway given the name that can translate as the color pink.

We are talking about ʻĀkala Dr.

A song composed in the 1890s entitled “Nā Lei o Hawaiʻi” was the first to celebrate Hawaiʻi with colors and lei.

It was in the year 2000 when the state of Hawaiʻi adopted a law making the designation for each island official.

Red, or ʻulaʻula, is the color of Hawaiʻi Island, nicknamed the Big Island.

The ʻōhia lehua is their flower.

Pink, or ʻākala, is the color of Maui.

Nicknamed The Valley Isle, the lokelani rose is their flower.

Gray, or ʻāhinahina, is associated with Kahoʻolawe, nicknamed the Target Isle.

Hinahina is their designated plant but is sometimes represented by Spanish moss.

Orange, or ʻalani, is the color of Lānaʻi, nicknamed the Pineapple Isle.

Their lei material is the kaunaʻoa vine.

Green, or ʻōmaʻomaʻo, is the color of Molokaʻi whose nickname is the Friendly Isle.

Their flower is that of the Kukui tree.

Yellow, or melemele, represents the island of Oʻahu nicknamed the Gathering Place.

The ʻilima is their flower.

The color purple, or poni, is for Kauaʻi nicknamed the Garden Isle.

Their lei material is the mokihana berry.

And white, or keʻokeʻo, is the color for the Forbidden Isle or Niʻihau.

Uniquely, their lei material is the Niʻihau shell.

Did you know? Now you do!