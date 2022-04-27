HONOLULU (KHON2) – Around the islands, if you’re driving, riding as a passenger or just walking down the street, we all make use of our roadways.

But when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various roadways across the state so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new about Hawaiʻi.

This week, we learn of who would have been Hawaiʻi’s sovereign.

In the ahupuaʻa of Waimalu, which lies in the moku of ʻEwa here on Oʻahu, stands a street whose name is the Hawaiian word for “throne.”

We’re talking about Nohoaliʻi Street.

When David Kalākaua began his reign as King of the Hawaiian Kingdom, one of his first acts was to name his successor.

Two days after ascending the throne, King Kalākaua appointed his younger brother, William Pitt Leleiōhoku, as heir apparent.

Unfortunately, though, three years later, the popular prince succumbed to rheumatic fever never to fulfill his role.

On the same day as his passing, Princess Liliʻuokalani, the king’s sister, was named his new heir apparent.

But in the case that she was unable to fulfill the role of sovereign, the king established a line of succession.

Following Liliʻuokalani was the one considered the hope of the Hawaiian people, Princess Victoria Kaʻiulani.

If the young princess couldn’t serve as monarch, then the king’s consort, Queen Kapiʻolani, would have become the ruling Queen.

Next in line to the throne was the Queen’s sister, Princess Poʻomaikelani.

If she failed the role, then the Hawaiian Kingdom would have gone to Prince David Kawānanakoa, then to his brother Prince Jonah Kūhiō.

It was assumed that if the crown was bestowed onto them, they would continue the title of Kalakaua, being numbered in numerical order, just like the Kamehameha’s.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Did you know? Now you do!