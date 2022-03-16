HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?

Do you even know the meaning of the street you live on?

The Aloha Authentic segment highlights various streets across the islands to dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.

This week, KHON2 brought attention to a signature landmark on Oʻahu.

In the ahupuaʻa of Waikīkī, which lies in the moku of Kona here on Oʻahu, stands a short street, Kaimanahil Street which is named after the hill it’s situated right in front of.

As a result of volcanic activity over 300,000 years ago, magma and ash were blown into the air and fused together to create a tuff cone.

Its craterʻs southwestern rim stands the tallest because, during its eruption, the winds were blowing the ash in that direction.

What was originally known as Laeahi, referring to its summitʻs resemblance to the brow of a tuna, Diamond Head has been given many names throughout history.

At the turn of the 19th century, western explorers mistook calcite crystals on the craterʻs slopes as diamonds.

Following its discovery, the name Kaimana Hila, literally “Diamond Hill”, was given to the landmark only to evolve into Diamond Head.

In 1905, the U.S. purchased the crater and some surrounding areas to create what became known as Fort Ruger.

It was the first official military reservation in Hawaiʻi and was a way to strengthen the coastʻs artillery defense.

While no shots were ever fired in any war, its remnants remain today with approximately 800,000 visitors each year.

Did you know? Now you do!