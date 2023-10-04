HONOLULU (KHON2) – In the ahupuaʻa of Kailua, which lies in the moku of Koʻolaupoko here on Oʻahu, stands the home of the Surfriders.

We’re talking about Kailua High School.

Proudly representing the colors of blue and white, Kailua High School is located in an area which is relevant to its name.

The name Kailua literally means “two seas,” kai meaning “salt water” and lua meaning the number “two.”

These bodies of water still exist today.

The larger of the two is named Kawainui which translates as “the big water.”

What is now known as Kawainui Marsh was once a large inland fishpond known for mullet and milkfish.

Stories share this was the pond to the mythical tree named Makalei.

It’s believed that Makalei had the power to attract fish, not through poisoning but rather bewildering and fascination.

King Kamehameha I and his warriors once stayed here in Kailua during a time of famine.

Due to the shortage of crops such as kalo, the king and his men were given lepo ʻai ʻia, or edible mud.

Noted to have only been found in Kawainui, lepo ʻai ʻia apparently resembled haupia puddling with the color of poi.

The second body of water is Kaʻelepulu which literally translates as “the moist blackness.”

It speaks to the once freshwater fishpond of much importance that is now referred to as Enchanted Lake.

Kaʻelepulu was known for awa or milkfish.

History speaks of an underwater tunnel connecting Kaʻelepulu with the kuapā fishpond in Maunalua known for itsʻamaʻama or mullet.

Kūpuna share of times when awa would disappear from Kaʻelepulu and show up in Maunalua while ʻamaʻama would vanish from Maunalua to appear in Kaʻelepulu.

