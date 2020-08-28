Web Exclusive: Aloha ʻĀina and Sustainability

In this extended conversation from our episode on aloha ʻāina and sustainability, host Kamaka Pili sits down with farmer Ikaika Bishop and Chef Mark Noguchi as they break down how every part of the kalo (taro) is used from the leaf to the corm, and the ancestral relationship Hawaiians have with it referencing back to their creation.
