In this extended conversation from our episode on Aloha Festivals, host Kamaka Pili sits down with Monte McComber to dig deeper into the Royal Investiture, and its importance in Aloha Festivals.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Enhanced trade showers expected for the islands through Thursday
- Web Exclusive: Aloha Festivals
- Aloha Authentic Ep 108: Aloha Festivals
- Gyms and fitness centers hit hard by Honolulu’s reopening strategy
- Honolulu mayor makes exception for restaurant dine-in against health department recommendation