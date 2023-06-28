Washington Place was once the home of Queen Liliʻuokalani, then to Hawaiʻi’s Territorial Governors, then to Hawaiʻi’s State Governors. Today, the home isn’t the active residence of the Governor, but it reflects upon its past and rich history. In this episode, host Kamaka Pili sits down with the President of the Washington Place Foundation, and Dominis Descendant Louise “Gussie” Schubert, to learn about the home’s inception and family ties. We then speak with Hawaii Youth Opera Chorus Artistic Director Nola Nāhulu, to learn about the Queen’s music and the importance of teaching the youth of Hawaiʻi the music of our Aliʻi. Then, First Lady Jamie Kanani Green shares her hopes and aspirations for the home in the coming years.