A photo shows Captain John Dominis in front of his home Washington Place in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Hawaiʻi State Archives)

HONOLULU (KHON2) – In Hawaiʻi, names are very important because they share a story, share history.

Have you ever paid attention to street and place names around the islands?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various names across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something we may have never known before.

This week, we bring attention to what is now the Governorʻs residence.

In the ahupuaʻa of Honolulu, which lies in the moku of Kona here on Oʻahu, stands a building that was once the home to Hawaiʻi’s last reigning monarch.

We are talking about Washington Place.

Tucked within the heart of busy Honolulu is a symbol of the past, a remnant of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

In 1842, construction began on the home for Captain John Dominis, his wife Mary and their son John Owen.

A year before the house was completed, though, Captain Dominis was lost at sea en route to purchase furniture.

Following its completion in 1847, the name Washington Place was suggested to honor President George Washington.

By the permission of King Kamehameha III, the name was granted and proclaimed for the home in perpetuity.

John Owen Dominis eventually met and married his bride, Lydia Pākī, who would later become Queen Liliʻuokalani.

After their marriage in 1862, the couple moved into Washington Place which they inherited through John’s mother.

It remained as the private residence of Hawaiʻi’s Queen for 55 years until her passing in November of 1917.

From 1918 to 2002, Washington Place served as the home to Hawaiʻi’s territorial and statehood governors.

Today, a separate private residence now houses the governors while Washington Place remains a home, a home for the people.

Did you know? Now you do!