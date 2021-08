HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) issued a warning about hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin on Wednesday, Aug. 25, pushing back against mostly online misinformation about the drugs being used to treat COVID-19.

"I want to be clear-hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin should not be used to treat COVID-19. Taking unprescribed large doses of ivermectin or doses intended for animals can cause serious harm." Hawaii DOH director Dr. Libby Char said.