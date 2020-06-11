Traditional name of Hawaiʻi Kai

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Have you ever wondered about the history of your hometown?

Did you know that you could become more knowledgeable about Hawaiian culture and history if you did?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” is highlighting various place names here on Oʻahu.

This week, let’s head to an area that carries a modern name.

In the ahupuaʻa of Waimānalo, which lies in the moku of Koʻolaupoko here on Oʻahu, lies an area of land that is more familiar by the name given to it by its developer.

We are talking about Hawaiʻi Kai.

The town we know as Hawaiʻi Kai falls in the area traditionally known as “Maunalua.”

“Mauna” means “mountain,” and “lua” is the number two.

So, the name refers to the two “mountains” that lie within the land section.

These are “Koko Crater” which is now hiked by thousands, and “Koko Head” which is the peak at the east end of Maunalua Bay.

{BROLL_Kuapa Fishpond}

Both these formations caress against what was once the largest traditional fishpond in the Hawaiian archipelago named Kuapā.

But in 1959, developer Henry Kaiser began dredging Kuapā to build what would become Koko Marina and the town of Hawaiʻi Kai.

“Kai” comes from his last name, “Kaiser.”

And as mentioned in the beginning, according to old maps and stories of Oʻahu, this area technically belongs to the ahupuaʻa of Waimānalo.

Did you know? Now you do!