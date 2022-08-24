HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?

Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi and our culture if you did?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the island chain so we can dig into those given names, and in turn, learn something new.

This week, we bring attention to Hawaiian months.

In the ahupuaʻa of Heʻeia, which lies in the moku of Koʻolaupoko here on Oʻahu, stands a roadway named after a stifling hot and humid Hawaiian month.

We’re talking about Ikiiki St.

Similar to the western Gregorian calendar, the Hawaiian lunar calendar consists of twelve months within a year.

This calendar example highlights Hawaiʻi island as months vary from island to island dependent on the night’s sky.

The Hawaiian new year begins with the rising of the constellation Pleiades or Makaliʻi in Hawaiian.



The first three months of the year are known for its storms and good fishing and is when fire was needed for cooking, warmth, and drying.

These months are Welehu, Makaliʻi, and Kāʻelo, corresponding approximately with November, December, and January.

The following three months continue the stormy weather while sunshine becomes more prominent.

These months are Kaulua, Nana, and Welo, corresponding with February, March, and April, bringing the wet season to a close.

Beginning the dry season, the next three months become hotter and more humid with light showers and plenty of sun.

These months are Ikiiki, Kaʻaona, and Hinaiaʻeleʻele, corresponding with May, June, and July.

The last three months bring a change in weather with more unsettled conditions expected, including hurricanes.

These months are Māhoe Mua, Māhoe Hope, and ʻIkuwā, corresponding with August, September, and October.

These months bring a close to the dry season while getting ready for the wet season, the two principal seasons in Hawaiʻi.

Did you know? Now you do!