HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?

Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi if you did?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the island chain so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.

This week, we learn how to identify different times of the day.

In the ahupuaʻa of Kalaoa, which lies in the moku of Kona on the island of Hawaiʻi, stands a roadway that is named after the middle portion of the day.

We are talking about Awakea St.

In an overall view, there are 3 periods of the day: morning, afternoon, and night.

But to Native Hawaiians, there are more specific periods of the day that were identified in relation to the sun and moon.

You may want to grab a pen and paper to take notes as you can begin to use these terms in everyday conversation.

The day starts at midnight.

The term aumoe, literally meaning “time to sleep” generally refers to the time from midnight to 3 am.

The term wanaʻao comes next.

Translating as “dawn,” wanaʻao refers to the early morning hours of 3 am to 6 am.

We tend to hear more of the term kakahiaka to refer to morning, which is true.

But in generalization, this refers to 6 am to noon.

The time from noon to around 2 pm falls under the term awakea, which translates as “midday.”

Literally meaning “declining sun,” is the next time block of the day known as ʻauinalā, a term referring to 2 pm to 5 pm.

As the sun continues to fall beneath the horizon, the time from broadly 5 pm to 8 pm is known as ahiahi.

And the last period of the day, from 8 pm to midnight, falls under the generalized term pō, which means “night or darkness.”

It’s important to note that these are general terms used to convey the periods of the day, but times and terms may vary for different people.

Did you know? Now you do!