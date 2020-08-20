The traditional name of “Twin Islands”

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many of us have spent much more time at home lately, so maybe we should spend some of that time learning about the places we come from.

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” sgement is highlighting some of the small islands found off the shores of Oʻahu.

This week, we head back to the east side to a pair of islands.

In the ahupuaʻa of Kailua, which lies in the moku of Koʻolaupoko here on Oʻahu, stands a pair of islands attracting visitors from around the world to area of Kaʻōhao.

We are talking about Twin Islands.

The traditional name to this set of islands is “Nā Mokulua” which translates to “Two Islands.”

Moku means “Island” and Lua referring to the number two.

Each island has its own name, Moku Nui meaning “large island” and Moku Iki meaning “small island.”

Documents share that Moku Iki was once an adze quarry.

These islands stand at the edge of ʻAʻalapapa Reef which expands through Kaʻōhao Bay.

Much of the reef stands tall nearing the ocean surface.

Hawaiian stories share that menehune, a legendary race of small people, constructed the reef system overnight, but didn’t complete it.

The reef system houses a variety of fish and other marine life, showcasing that fishing was important way of life here.

A fishing shrine was once constructed on each island.

Today, both islands are wildlife sanctuaries for native seabirds so access is restricted to the high water mark only on Moku Nui.

Did you know? Now you do!