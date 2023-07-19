HONOLULU (KHON2) — We all make use of our island roadways. But when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?

Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi and our history if you did?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.

This week, we learn a little history of a popular Oʻahu community.

In the ahupuaʻa of Waikīkī, which lies in the moku of Kona here in Oʻahu, stands an area whose name translates as “vast.”

We are talking about Mānoa Rd.

Approximately 10,000-20,000 years ago, an eruption caused lava to flow into Mānoa nearly leveling its valley floor.

The mountain range that creates the back boundary of Mānoa hosts some of the wettest spots along the Koʻolau.

On average, from the top of the mountain, about 1.5 million gallons of surface rainwater runoff moves into the valley daily.

The earliest observations of Mānoa detail the valley planted with kalo, or taro.

Great changes came during the 1800s.

In 1825, it is said that Hawaiʻi’s first sugar plantation, despite not being a commercial success, began in Mānoa.

It was established by John Wilkinson, who also planted coffee, in the area now occupied by the University of Hawaiʻi.

During the 1840s, the increasing Chinese population farmed kalo while the Hawaiian population dwindled.

They had attempted to farm rice in the valley, however with no success as the winds were too strong and damaging.

Kalo patches eventually overgrew and used for grazing as dairy farming become more prominent in the latter 1800s.

It was also around that time when many pineapple varieties were first planted, becoming the basis for Hawaiʻi’s pineapple industry.

Today, Mānoa sits as the backdrop for busy Honolulu while it continues to hold the “vast” sense of history and nostalgia.

