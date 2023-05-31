There are many influences to the creation of Hawaiian music, however one of the biggest contributors is the Royal Hawaiian Band. Since their beginning in 1836, the Royal Hawaiian Band aims to perpetuate the songs of Hawaiʻi’s aliʻi and bring them to the community. Host Kamaka Pili sits down with Kuʻuipo Kumukahi of Hawaiian Music Perpetuation Society and Karen Keawehawaii to learn about their impact to music, as well as speaking with former and current Bandmaster Aaron Mahi and Clarke Bright to learn about the band’s importance today.