HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our island roadways. But when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?

Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi and our history if you did?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.

This week, we learn of a canoe plant.

In the ahupuaʻa of Waikīkī, which lies in the moku of Kona here on Oʻahu, lies a roadway that is named after the leaf of the Tī plant.

We are talking about Lāʻī Rd.

After millions of years of the Hawaiian Islands being isolated and uninhabited, many plants found their own way here.

But when the early Hawaiian settlers migrated to Hawaiʻi, they brought certain plants in their canoes nicknamed “canoe plants.”

One of those plants were the tī, also known as kī.

The word lāʻī refers to the leaf of the tī plant.

Prior to Western contact, only the green leaf tī plant grew throughout Hawaiʻi.

The other colors and varieties that are now seen across the islands have either been introduced or hybridized over the course of the last century.

The lāʻī has many uses.

Because the leaf has the ability to retain heat, it is often harvested to wrap food for cooking.

In a similar way, lāʻī are used medicinally to help reduce fevers by placing the shiny side of the leaf directly on the forehead.

Ceremonially, tī is heavily used.

Priests wear lāʻī to either symbolize their rank or their mana, their divine power.

It is also said that the tī leaves help to ward off bad spirits, another reason to why it is used in ceremonies.

The root of the tī is known to have been consumed both as an edible treat, but also as an alcoholic beverage known as ʻōkolehao.

