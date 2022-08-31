HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?

Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi’s history if you did?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the island chain so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.

This week, we bring attention to a Hawaiian chiefess whose name continues in Honolulu.

In the ahupuaʻa of Honolulu, which lies in the moku of Kona here on Oʻahu, stands a street named after a former governor of the island.

We are talking about Liliha Street.

Mostly known by the street name or possibly even more so by the famed bakery and their beloved cocoa puffs, the name Liliha comes from a chiefess who was once married to a high chief named Boki Kamaʻuleʻule.

Boki was an appointed governor of Oʻahu by King Kamehameha II.

Both Boki and Liliha supported the Catholic church while Queen Kaʻahumanu, who was the co-ruler of the Hawaiian Kingdom at the time, was in support of Christian Protestants.

She created laws reflecting the protestant faith, including the banning of murder, robbery, cheating and adultery.

Boki and Liliha were eventually charged by Kaʻahumanu with misconduct, intemperance, fornication and adultery.

In return, the two royal subjects objected to the laws and made no effort to enforce them on Oʻahu.

Liliha was named governor of Oahu in Boki’s place when the latter disembarked from Honolulu to journey the ocean with hopes in finding an island full of sandalwood for the purpose of trade.

He was lost at sea.

Liliha remained governor until she was removed from the position after planning a war against Queen Kaʻahumanu.

Oʻahu was granted to Kaʻahumanu, who in turn designated her brother as the new governor, John Adams Kuakini, as in Kuakini Street.

Did you know? Now you do!