The Moana Surfrider celebrates its 119th anniversary

HONOLULU (KHON2)

When you drove on our roadways last, did you take the time to learn the street name?

Did you know that if you were to break down the street names, you could learn more about Hawai’i and our island history?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets around the islands so we can learn about the meaning behind given names and build more understanding to this special place we all call Hawai’i.

This week, we bring honor and attention to the “First Lady of Waikīkī” who is celebrating its 119th anniversary.