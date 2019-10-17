The Lehua flower comes from a tree that is vital to the environment

HONOLULU (KHON2)

We all either drive on our islands street, or we are riding passenger, or at the minimum put our feet to the pavement.

With that being said, have you ever questioned what the names of our island streets means?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets around the state to dig out the meaning so we can all learn more about Hawai’i together.

This month, we continue to talk about flowers.

This week, we talk about one that plays a vital role in Hawaiian culture and the environment around us.

We are talking about Lehua St.