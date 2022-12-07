HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?

Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi if you did?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.

This week, we bring our attention to the shores of Waikīkī.

In the ahupuaʻa of Waikīkī, which lies in the moku of Kona here on Oʻahu, stands a short street named after a prominent figure in Waikīkī’s development.

We are talking about Cleghorn St.

Originally from Edinburgh, Scotland, Archibald Cleghorn moved to Hawaiʻi with his family in 1851.

His second marriage was with the Royal Princess Miriam Likelike, a sibling to both King Kalākaua and Queen Liliʻuokalani.

Together, they had one child named Victoria Kaʻiulani who was named heir apparent to the Hawaiian Kingdom following the Queen.

In the vicinity where Cleghorn Street is located today once stood the Cleghorn estate named ʻĀinahau.

Noted as the most beautiful private estate in the Hawaiian Islands, ʻĀinahau was decorated with imported plants and flowers.

Aside from serving in the government through various roles, including Royal Governor of Oʻahu, Archibald loved horticulture and became an important influence to what we see in Waikīkī today.

For example, he was one of the forming members of Kapiʻolani Park which opened to the public in 1877.

Included in the park were landscaped roads and a racetrack, hosting festivities with events such as greased pole climbing and horse racing.

It was Archibald who is responsible for the rows of ironwood trees that can be seen lining portions of Kalākaua Ave today.

Did you know? Now you do!