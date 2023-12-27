Did you know King Kamehameha II owned a royal yacht? Now you do! On this episode of Aloha Authentic, host Kamaka Pili revisits Kauaʻi Museum and sits down with Executive Director Uncle Chucky Boy Chock to continue their conversation about Kauaʻi’s rich history. Originally named Cleopatra’s Barge, the ship was built in Massachusetts in 1816, and later became the Royal Yacht of King Kamehameha II. Boasting mahogany inlays and decorative trim, velvet seats and even the first flushing toilet—this vessel was a luxurious floating palace. The King wanted to build a fleet of naval ships because he understood the power of having a Navy. Unfortunately, the ship sank in Hanalei Bay in 1824, while the King was in London, where he also died. Today, the yacht continues to lie at the bottom of Hanalei Bay, and occasionally remnants of the ship wash ashore to later be displayed at Kauaʻi Museum. Learning about the ship, and other exhibits at the Kauaʻi Museum, has gotten easier thanks to augmented reality software. Now guests at the museum can scan QR codes with their phones and have the exhibits and paintings come to life with stunning visuals and sounds.