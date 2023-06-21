HONOLULU (KHON2) — We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names? Do you even know the meaning of the street you live on?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.

This time, we bring our attention to a signature landmark on Oahu.

In the ahupuaa of Waikiki, which lies in the moku of Kona here on Oahu, stands a short street named after the hill its situated right in front of.

We’re talking about Kaimanahila Street.

As a result of volcanic activity more than 300,000 years ago, magma and ash were blown into the air and fused together to create a tuff cone.

Its craterʻs southwestern rim is highest because during its eruption, the winds were blowing the ash in that direction.

What was originally known as Laeahi, referring to its summitʻs resemblence to the brow of a tuna, Diamond Head has been given many names throughout history.

At the turn of the 19th century, western explorers mistook calcite cyrstals on the craterʻs slopes as diamonds.

Following its discovery, the name Kaimana Hila, literally “Diamond Hill”, was given to the landmark only to evolve into Diamond Head.

In 1905, the U.S. purchased the crater and some surrounding areas to create what became known as Fort Ruger.

It was the first official military reservation in hawaii and was a way to strengthen the coastʻs artillery defense.

While no shots were ever fired in any war, its remnants remain today with the approximate 800,000 visitors each year.

Did you know? Now you do!