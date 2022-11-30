Music is not only entertainment, but a tool of archiving and storytelling. In this episode, host Kamaka Pili sits down with Kuʻuipo Kumukahi from Hawaiian Music Perpetuation Society to bring forth the history and stories of Waikīkī. Hear moʻolelo from Waikīkī’s golden era of music with songbirds Melveen Leed and Karen Keawehawaii, and their performances from Nā Kūpuna Nights.
Song Birds of Waikīkī | Aloha Authentic Episode 303
by: Nicole Napuunoa
