HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?

Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi if you did?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.

This week, we bring attention to what once was in Waikīkī.

In the ahupuaʻa of Waikīkī, which lies in the moku of Kona here on Oʻahu, stands a street that brings our attention to royals who once called Waikīkī home.

We are talking about Paoakalani Ave.

As much as Waikīkī today is the tourism mecca of the Pacific, it does not take away from who Waikīkī once hosted.

Many members of the royal families acquired much of the land of Waikīkī and built homes in areas we are familiar with today.

King William Charles Lunalilo once owned all of Diamond Head and the land where International Market Place is situated today.

Following his death, that residence was then given to Queen Emma, the wife to King Kamehameha IV.

King Kamehameha V purchased land in Helumoa where he built a simple house used as his resting place.

This property eventually was inherited by Prince Bernice Pauahi Bishop and now is owned by Kamehameha Schools.

Queen Liliʻuokalani had her principal home in Waikīkī known as Paoakalani, which is translated as “the royal perfume.”

Paoakalani once stood in the location where the Liliʻuokalani Gardens apartment complex now resides.

Her other residence, where the Queen was known to host guests and allow her servants to use, was named Keʻalohilani.

It was described as her “pretty seaside cottage” which was located on the shores of what is now known as Kūhiō Beach.

