Saint Damien heard the call to help with Hansen’s Disease

We are living in uncertain times.

However, Hawai’i has been through epidemics before.

Its good a to know that with each of those epidemics, we overcame.

Leprosy, now known as Hansen’s Disease, was an epidemic that started in the mid-1800’s.

Before there was effective medication or a known cure for Hansen’s Disease, the care given to victims came from those who stepped into their world after they were isolated from ours.

In this special segment of Aloha Authentic, we bring light to an individual who gave his life to help the ill….Saint Damien.