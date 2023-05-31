The Royal Hawaiian Band was founded in 1836 by King Kamehameha III to perform during state occasions, funerals, and marching in parades — in support of the monarchy. Today, the Royal Hawaiian Band continues the legacy of King Kamehameha III by perpetuating the music of Hawaiian Royalty by performing for the community which it serves. Watch the Royal Hawaiian Band perform one of Queen Liliʻuokalani’s songs, Kuʻu Pua I Paoakalani in front of the majestic ʻIolani Palace.