HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?

Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi if you did?

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the island chain so we can dig into those names and in turn, learn something new.

This week, we bring attention back to Hawaiʻi’s ruling queen.

In the ahupuaʻa of Keahuolū, which lies in the moku of Kona on the island of Hawaiʻi, stands a roadway given a name of Queen Liliʻuokalani.

We are talking about Loloku Street.

Queen Liliʻuokalani was born Lydia Liliʻu Loloku Walania Wewehi Kamakaʻeha.

Unfortunately, many of her names have an unpleasant meaning.

The name Loloku can be understood as “pain, tearful or sorrow.”

When Liliʻuokalani ascended the throne of the Hawaiian Kingdom, her fate would follow in the same light.

From the moment she was forcibly sworn into office, Queen Liliʻuokalani did not like the presiding constitution which took much of the power away from the kingdom and placed it in the hands of foreign businessmen.

Due to the encouragement of her advisors, along with overwhelming support by two-thirds of the Hawaiian people, the Queen had put together a new constitution that would have reclaimed the Kingdom’s rightful sovereignty.

According to the book, “Hawaiʻi’s Story by Hawaiʻi’s Queen,” this would be used against her as one of three charges that enlisted the aid of the United States to overthrow her.

By proposing a new constitution, which had precedence in Hawaiian history, threatened the pro-American businessmen.

Her second charge was signing a lottery bill, one that would have benefitted her people and accusers with sums of money.

And her third charge was proposing licenses for the imports and sales of opium, an act intended to control a trade.

Because the Queen wanted absolute control of her kingdom, foreign businessmen wanted Hawaiʻi to be annexed by the United States.

Despite these actions, Queen Liliʻuokalani continued to be loved by and have the support of her people.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Did you know? Now you do!