HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?

Did you know you could learn more Hawaiʻi and our history if you did?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.

This week, we bring attention to an aliʻi who helped to revive hula.

In the ahupuaʻa of Kalamaʻula, which lies in the moku of Kona on the island of Molokaʻi, stands a roadway named after King Kamehameha V.

We are talking about Kapuāiwa Road.

Ascending the throne following the passing of his younger brother, Prince Lot Kapuāiwa became King Kamehameha V.

As ruling monarch from 1863 to 1872, Lot Kapuāiwa followed the footsteps of his grandfather and the Father of the Hawaiian Kingdom, King Kamehameha the Great, by moving the nation closer to an absolute monarchy.

King Kamehameha V, who was still referred to as Prince Lot during his reign, was credited for strengthening king’s powers by establishing a new constitution while inspiring a cultural renaissance, including the revival of hula.

Prince Lot would summon hula dancers to perform for guests at his Moanalua home which is now a part of Moanalua Gardens.

In 1978, founded at Moanalua Gardens, the Prince Lot Hula Festival was established on the back of a flatbed truck.

Over the past 45 years, the festival became the largest non-competitive hula exhibition in Hawaiʻi.

2023 marks the 46th annual Prince Lot Hula Festival which was held and filmed back in July.

A two-hour special captures this year’s festivities and will be premiering on Thursday, Oct. 18 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on KHON2.

Four rebroadcasts will take place throughout the rest of the month. Dates include Oct. 22, 28, 29 and 31.

