HONOLULU (KHON2) — We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?

Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi if you did?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands; so, we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.

This week, we bring attention to a popular park.

In the ahupuaʻa of Waikīkī, which lies in the moku of Kona here on Oʻahu, stands one of the largest and the second oldest park on Oʻahu.

We are talking about Kapiʻolani Park.

On King Kamehameha Day in 1877, approximately 170 acres of land in Waikīkī was opened as a park to the “people of Hawaiʻi.”

Originally royal lands, King David Kalākaua had dedicated the park and named it in honor of his wife, Queen Kapiʻolani.

The main features of the park were landscaped roads and a racetrack and served as a playground for polo fields.

Towards the west end of the park were marshlands due to natural waterways.

Islands were created among these waters.

The largest island was named Makee Island and was situated where the entrance to the Honolulu Zoo is today.

To get onto the island, one would have either travelled via rowboat or walked over narrow wooden planks.

When the Ala Wai Canal was dredged in the 1920s, Waikīkī’s waterways and its islets were filled in, becoming a thing of the past.

The Honolulu Zoo stands in its place with its origins also deriving from King Kalākaua’s influence.

It was the display of the King’s private bird collection that laid the foundation for the zoo with other animal collections to follow.

The first animals collected were a monkey, a bear, and an African elephant named Daisy.

It wasn’t until 1947 when the Honolulu Zoo was officially established on 42.5 acres of Kapiʻolani Park which, today, remains a park for the people.

Did you know? Now you do!