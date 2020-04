HONOLULU (KHON2)

Many of our roadways carry a Hawaiian name.

Have you ever thought you could learn about Hawaiʻi and our culture if you paid attention to those given names?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets around the islands so we can dig into the meaning of the name, and in turn learn more about this special place.

This week, we learn about a plant known for its medicinal benefits.

The Noni.