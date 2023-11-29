On August 8, 2023, wildfires ripped through the former capital of the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi, Lāhaina. For those affected, the journey to recovery will take time, but music has the power bring communities together. On this episode of Aloha Authentic, host Kamaka Pili is joined with Aunty Kuʻuipo Kumukahi of the Hawaiian Music Perpetuation Society to feature Hawaiian singers and songwriters with ties to Maui, to uplift and heal the lāhui. Hear music and words of inspiration from Alakaʻi Paleka, Liz Morales, and Kamakakēhau Fernandez.