HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?

Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi and our history if you did?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.

This week, we bring attention back to Hawaiʻi’s last King Kamehameha.

In the ahupuaʻa of Makaʻehu, which lies in the moku of Kula on the island of Maui, stands a street named after a given name to King Kamehameha V.

We are talking about Aliʻiōlani St.

Born Lot Kapuāiwa Kalanimakua Aliʻiōlani Kalani Kapuapaikalaninui, King Kamehameha V died childless.

He ascended the throne following the untimely death of his younger brother, King Kamehameha IV.

But despite not having any children, that doesn’t mean the king didn’t leave behind some of his own legacies.

Mauna ʻAla, the Royal Mausoleum on Oʻahu, started with an idea by King Kamehameha IV and his queen.

But it was King Kamehameha V who started the construction of the Royal Mausoleum following the passing of his brother.

It was completed in 1865; and today, houses the remains of most members to Hawaiʻi’s ruling families.

King Kamehameha V also carried out his brother’s vision with St. Andrew’s Cathedral, a tribute to his sibling who died on St. Andrew’s Day.

He laid its cornerstone in 1867.

The cathedral still stands in downtown Honolulu today over 150 years later.

Originally designed as a royal palace, Aliʻiōlani Hale opened in 1874 to house the legislature, courts and kingdom offices.

Named after King Kamehameha V who ordered its construction, Aliʻiōlani Hale is now known as the Judiciary Building because of its use.

Did you know? Now you do!