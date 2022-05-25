HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our island roadways, but how many of us pay attention to their given names?

Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi’s culture if you did?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.

This week, we learn how to make a traditional lei that costs nothing.

In the ahupuaʻa of Waikīkī, which lies in the moku of Kona here on Oʻahu, stands a street that brings our attention to a simple style of lei.

We are talking about the street Hilo Place.

You may be familiar with Hilo as a town on Hawaiʻi Island, but the word itself has multiple meanings.

One meaning is to twist, braid or spin.

In that fashion, one traditional way to make a lei is by twisting tī leaf.

Harvest a few matured tī leaves by pulling the leaf by its base downward off of the stalk.

Once the leaves are cleaned, use scissors to cut the leaf in half, but make sure to cut along the midrib.

To make the leaves more pliable, you can place them in the microwave for about 15 to 30 seconds.

Begin the lei-making process by placing a cut-leaf around your toe, which will be used to keep tension in your lei.

With an end of the leaf in each of your hands, begin by twisting each wrist clockwise.

At the same time, you need to twist both ends of the leaf around each other by crossing your right hand over your left.

Using your fingers, grab the ends of the leaf from your opposite hands and continue the same procedure.

Once you need to add more leaves, do so by placing a new leaf onto one end and twist it around.

Then continue the same process.

The tighter you keep your lei as you make it, the easier it will be to add on.

When you’ve reached your desired length, tie both ends together, and you have yourself a Hilo-style lei free of charge.

